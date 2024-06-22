FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.60.

FSV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on FirstService in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $152.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.63 and a beta of 1.04. FirstService has a one year low of $134.77 and a one year high of $171.94.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 2.02%. On average, research analysts predict that FirstService will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in FirstService by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,381,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstService by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,654,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,363,000 after purchasing an additional 76,503 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FirstService by 1.1% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,382,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,482 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in FirstService by 8.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 699,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,744,000 after purchasing an additional 53,041 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in FirstService by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 520,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

