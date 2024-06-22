First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Trading 0% Higher

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.27 and last traded at $51.08. 4,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 14,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.07.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.17 and its 200 day moving average is $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Get First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $14,953,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $14,081,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 255.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 63,134 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 75,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 35,487 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 18,166 shares during the period.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of securities pulled from the NASDAQ US 700 Small Cap Index that are rescreened and weighted based on a tiered process. FYT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.