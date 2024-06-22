First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Shares Bought by Midwest Financial Group LLC

Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the quarter. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF accounts for 1.3% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FICS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 593.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 121,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 103,976 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 257.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 80,579 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 18,070 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 110,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth $570,000.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of FICS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.78. 101,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,997. The company has a market capitalization of $106.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.13. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $35.66.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Profile

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

