First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.40

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and traded as low as $6.40. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund shares last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 15,645 shares.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FAM. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,452,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 99,148 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 27,251 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 12,215 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

