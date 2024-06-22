First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.40

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and traded as low as $6.40. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund shares last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 15,645 shares.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.22%.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
