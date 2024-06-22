First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on First Solar from $271.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on First Solar from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Solar from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $187.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on First Solar from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $265.72.

First Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $258.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.40. First Solar has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $306.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.48.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Solar will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.50, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,262. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,797.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,269 shares of company stock worth $13,287,671 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in First Solar by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 548,058 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $94,419,000 after purchasing an additional 20,946 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in First Solar by 504.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,650 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,852,000 after purchasing an additional 333,496 shares in the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,543,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,040,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,945,549,000 after buying an additional 279,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in First Solar by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,020,527 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $175,816,000 after buying an additional 16,756 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

