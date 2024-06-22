First Property Group (LON:FPO) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.12

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.12 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 18.85 ($0.24). First Property Group shares last traded at GBX 19.25 ($0.24), with a volume of 9,920 shares trading hands.

First Property Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £21.34 million, a PE ratio of -1,925.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 19.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 18.94.

About First Property Group

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

