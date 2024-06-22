First Affirmative Financial Network Sells 190 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First Affirmative Financial Network decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,720 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $8,265,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,229 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 54,252 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at $58,354,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.37.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,238,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,356,010. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.94 and a fifty-two week high of $111.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

