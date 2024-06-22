First Affirmative Financial Network Reduces Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

First Affirmative Financial Network lessened its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Synopsys by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Synopsys by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total value of $530,683.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total value of $530,683.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,339,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,288 shares of company stock valued at $13,527,485. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Synopsys stock traded down $4.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $605.53. 1,670,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,624. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $563.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $554.42. The company has a market cap of $92.78 billion, a PE ratio of 65.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.87 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on SNPS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $672.00 price objective (up from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.18.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

