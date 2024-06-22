First Affirmative Financial Network Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 983 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Netflix were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,718,265,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after buying an additional 1,573,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $2,558,598,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,749,712,000 after buying an additional 96,938 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,006,483,000 after buying an additional 78,298 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $7.09 on Friday, reaching $686.12. 4,557,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,096. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $689.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $621.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $575.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total transaction of $12,635,485.94. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,114.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,425 shares of company stock worth $41,919,791. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $705.00 to $707.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $585.00 price objective (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.53.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

