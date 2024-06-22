First Affirmative Financial Network Has $773,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Tesla were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $183.01. 63,029,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,980,940. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.71. The company has a market cap of $583.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.62.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

