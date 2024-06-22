First Affirmative Financial Network Has $503,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in S&P Global by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in S&P Global by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,403,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,369,000 after acquiring an additional 190,758 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in S&P Global by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,644,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.89.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $439.22. 1,367,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.49 and a 52 week high of $461.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.75.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

