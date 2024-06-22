First Affirmative Financial Network Has $469,000 Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

First Affirmative Financial Network lessened its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,693,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,132,313,000 after buying an additional 148,012 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,431,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,451,000 after buying an additional 29,989 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,124,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $595,075,000 after buying an additional 154,886 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,593,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,435,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded down $2.17 on Friday, reaching $209.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,663,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,941. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

