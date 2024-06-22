First Affirmative Financial Network Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Chunghwa Telecom accounts for approximately 0.9% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHT. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 14,072 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,480 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 10,449 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CHT traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.48. The stock had a trading volume of 175,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,954. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $40.52.

Chunghwa Telecom Cuts Dividend

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.4736 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Chunghwa Telecom’s payout ratio is 76.67%.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

