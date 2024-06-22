First Affirmative Financial Network Acquires 12 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Booking were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total value of $75,619.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,640.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,852 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 price target for the company. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,902.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Booking Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $17.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,989.10. 498,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,705.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,597.31. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,605.00 and a one year high of $4,004.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.