Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Sells 8,423 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lessened its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 58.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,423 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equifax news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total value of $836,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,263,083.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total value of $836,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,263,083.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,126,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,282 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Trading Down 0.0 %

Equifax stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,535,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,466. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $275.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.93.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.19.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

