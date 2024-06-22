Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Sells 7,907 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,907 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for about 1.4% of Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $16,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amarillo National Bank boosted its position in Eaton by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ETN traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $320.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,068,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $191.82 and a twelve month high of $345.19.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Argus raised their price objective on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.27.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

