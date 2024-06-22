Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Invests $1 Million in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 485.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on RPRX. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 1.1 %

RPRX stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.91. 3,209,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,879. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 12.52. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $31.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.57.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $568.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.69%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

