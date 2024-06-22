Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Has $499,000 Stock Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. reduced its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,023 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BN. Eldred Rock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 1.0% during the first quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC now owns 248,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Brookfield by 28.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 161.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

Brookfield Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Brookfield stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,297,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.77. The company has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.50 and a beta of 1.51. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $45.11.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at $128,278,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,278,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

