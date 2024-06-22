Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Has $11.42 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $11,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 48,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 21,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 64.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,222,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWJ traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $66.01. 4,106,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,628,227. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.40. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $57.20 and a 52 week high of $72.07. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

