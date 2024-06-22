Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 92.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 30.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,142,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,610,000 after purchasing an additional 740,308 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 767,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,504,000 after acquiring an additional 534,462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,744,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,583,000 after acquiring an additional 533,051 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,286,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,286,000 after acquiring an additional 399,702 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 14,127.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 368,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,403,000 after acquiring an additional 365,622 shares during the last quarter.

EMXC traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $58.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,819. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.22. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1 year low of $47.76 and a 1 year high of $59.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

