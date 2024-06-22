Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Buys Shares of 3,000 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 80,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,767,000 after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 13,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 910,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,091,000 after buying an additional 13,521 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.21. 310,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,737. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.14 and its 200-day moving average is $216.23. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $229.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

