Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Boosts Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $7,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $1,286,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $582,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 4.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $421.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,788. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $397.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $389.92. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $298.86 and a 1-year high of $423.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.50.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

