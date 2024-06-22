Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Boosts Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,114 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PCG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,376,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,207,698. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.19. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $18.95.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on PCG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG&E Company Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

