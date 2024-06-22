EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.91. EVI Industries shares last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 6,336 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $230.40 million, a P/E ratio of 49.46 and a beta of 0.40.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $83.98 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVI. American International Group Inc. increased its position in EVI Industries by 35.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of EVI Industries by 489.9% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 4.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in EVI Industries by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

