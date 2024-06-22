Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.19

Shares of Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and traded as low as $0.16. Escalon Medical shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 850 shares traded.

Escalon Medical Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21.

Get Escalon Medical alerts:

Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Escalon Medical had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter.

About Escalon Medical

Escalon Medical Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and Pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Escalon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.