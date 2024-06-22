Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.51 and last traded at $12.51. 900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

Equitable Financial Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average is $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Equitable Financial

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; recorder checks; online and mobile banking; remote deposit capture; voice banking; credit card processing; debit and gift cards; and safe deposit boxes.

