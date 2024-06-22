Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Trading Up 2.6%

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$7.61 and last traded at C$7.59. Approximately 761,931 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 633,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.91. The company has a market cap of C$2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -52.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$325.33 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.5056254 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

