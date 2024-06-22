EOS (EOS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $62.85 Million

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. EOS has a market cap of $1.21 billion and $62.85 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EOS has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00000894 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000637 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000837 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001290 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,497,134,278 coins and its circulating supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.