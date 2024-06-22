Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) versus SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Head to Head Survey

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Free Report) and Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SQZ Biotechnologies and Entera Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SQZ Biotechnologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Entera Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Entera Bio has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 395.05%. Given Entera Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Entera Bio is more favorable than SQZ Biotechnologies.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

SQZ Biotechnologies has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entera Bio has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SQZ Biotechnologies and Entera Bio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SQZ Biotechnologies $18.16 million 0.06 -$79.46 million ($2.61) -0.01 Entera Bio $130,000.00 555.97 -$8.89 million ($0.28) -7.21

Entera Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SQZ Biotechnologies. Entera Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SQZ Biotechnologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.5% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Entera Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Entera Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SQZ Biotechnologies and Entera Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SQZ Biotechnologies -369.96% -119.83% -59.90% Entera Bio N/A -103.40% -85.00%

Summary

Entera Bio beats SQZ Biotechnologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer. The company also develops SQZ-AAC-HPV, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors in monotherapy and in combinations with immune-oncology agents. Its additional platforms in development are SQZ Activating Antigen Carriers; and SQZ Tolerizing Antigen Carriers. The Company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of stress fractures. Its other product candidate is GLP-2, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of short bowl syndrome; and OXM for the treatment of obesity and metabolic diseases. The company has a research collaboration and license agreement with the Amgen Inc. for the development and discovery of clinical candidates in the field of inflammatory disease and other serious illnesses. Entera Bio Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

