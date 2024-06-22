Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Cut to $124.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $124.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENPH. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $159.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.55.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $106.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 55.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.71 and a 200 day moving average of $117.98. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $192.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. Research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,106,629.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,106,629.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $581,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,948 shares in the company, valued at $13,948,752.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,526 shares of company stock worth $43,721,225 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.