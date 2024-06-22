Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Free Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

ET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.91.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.51%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

