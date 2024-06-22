Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.31

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.31 and traded as low as C$8.27. Energy Fuels shares last traded at C$8.35, with a volume of 360,789 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Capital lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 41.27, a quick ratio of 19.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.92.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of C$34.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

