Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Shares Up 5.3%

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.01 and last traded at $5.01. Approximately 95,238 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 206,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EFXT. Acumen Capital raised Enerflex to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. National Bank Financial cut shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Enerflex alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Enerflex

Enerflex Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.26.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.35 million. Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerflex Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -7.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerflex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 1.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 260,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 80.7% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Enerflex by 25.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,063,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after buying an additional 213,300 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Enerflex by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 308,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 177,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in Enerflex by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 207,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 83,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

About Enerflex

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.