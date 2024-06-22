Empire (EMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Empire Stock Performance

Empire has a 1 year low of C$23.00 and a 1 year high of C$25.49.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

