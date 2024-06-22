Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,742,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,209 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for about 4.1% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.31% of Emerson Electric worth $197,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.76.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.41. 3,029,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,971. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The company has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

