Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,347,434,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,141,000. Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,054,000 after acquiring an additional 517,116 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,244,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 45,888.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 255,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,750,000 after acquiring an additional 255,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $534.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,773,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,920. The stock has a market cap of $124.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $550.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $532.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $506.60.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ELV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $621.00 to $646.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $607.36.

Read Our Latest Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.