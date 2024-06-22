Eldred Rock Partners LLC Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Eldred Rock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 3.3% of Eldred Rock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Eldred Rock Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.28. 10,899,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,901,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.71 and a 200-day moving average of $170.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $192.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.17.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

