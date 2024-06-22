Eldred Rock Partners LLC Grows Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Eldred Rock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,859 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Shell makes up 0.8% of Eldred Rock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Eldred Rock Partners LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Shell by 3.7% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Shell by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,907 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Shell by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 830 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Shell by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shell by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHEL stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,306,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,063. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $58.14 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The company has a market cap of $222.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.51 and a 200 day moving average of $67.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

SHEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

