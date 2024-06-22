East Star Resources (LON:EST) Stock Price Down 4.3%

East Star Resources Plc (LON:EST – Get Free Report) was down 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.30 ($0.04). Approximately 952,258 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,704,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.45 ($0.04).

East Star Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.33. The stock has a market cap of £7.32 million, a PE ratio of -335.00 and a beta of -0.77.

About East Star Resources

East Star Resources Plc focuses on the discovery and development of gold, copper, and rare earth metals in Kazakhstan. It undertakes an exploration program, including nine licenses covering 1,321.5 square kilometer in three mineral districts. The company was formerly known as East Star Resources Limited and changed its name to East Star Resources Plc in March 2021.

