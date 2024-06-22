e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) PT Raised to $250.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $214.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ELF. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $197.00 to $182.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $198.93.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ELF

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $205.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $88.47 and a 1 year high of $221.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.60.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.47 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 74,451 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total value of $12,388,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,609,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 9,808 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $1,814,087.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,402,229.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 74,451 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $12,388,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,609,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,167 shares of company stock valued at $44,029,811. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.