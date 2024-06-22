Dymension (DYM) Price Tops $1.60 on Major Exchanges

Dymension (DYM) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One Dymension coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.60 or 0.00002492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dymension has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. Dymension has a total market cap of $285.91 million and $15.46 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dymension Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,025,731,784 coins and its circulating supply is 178,582,418 coins. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,025,677,110 with 178,524,927 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.58502737 USD and is down -2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $17,644,887.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

