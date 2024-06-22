Diversified Gas & Oil (LON:DGOC) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (LON:DGOC – Get Free Report) rose 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 121.20 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 120.80 ($1.53). Approximately 1,092,649 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,727,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.60 ($1.52).
Diversified Gas & Oil Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 120.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 120.80. The stock has a market cap of £854.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.32.
About Diversified Gas & Oil
Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.
