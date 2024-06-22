Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Trading 3.1% Higher

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.88 and last traded at $22.13. 57,874,473 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the average session volume of 19,939,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter worth $179,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter worth about $852,000. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 362.1% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 139,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 109,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

