DIMO Self Reported Market Cap Tops $13.65 Million (DIMO)

DIMO (DIMO) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last seven days, DIMO has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DIMO has a market cap of $13.65 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIMO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DIMO Token Profile

DIMO was first traded on December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. The official website for DIMO is dimo.zone. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network.

Buying and Selling DIMO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 226,748,280.8686098 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.16272236 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $1,949,355.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

