Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by Trust Co of the South

Trust Co of the South cut its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,806 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Trust Co of the South’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Trust Co of the South owned about 0.16% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $10,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter.

DFAX stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.30. The company had a trading volume of 497,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $26.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.85.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

