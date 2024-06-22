Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Holdings Lifted by Trust Co of the South

Trust Co of the South grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,207 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Trust Co of the South’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Trust Co of the South owned 0.18% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFSV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 612,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 19,971 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 172,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 72,313 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 117,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 28,534 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.46. The company had a trading volume of 479,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,321. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average is $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $30.27.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.