Dimeco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIMC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Dimeco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIMC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
Dimeco Stock Performance
Shares of Dimeco stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.66. 2,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288. Dimeco has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $39.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.
About Dimeco
