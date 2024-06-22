DigiByte Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.80 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded down 14% against the dollar. DigiByte has a total market cap of $136.45 million and $5.80 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,293.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.57 or 0.00612487 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.23 or 0.00115521 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00008742 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00036520 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.46 or 0.00251273 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00043267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00070709 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,085,875,864 coins. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

