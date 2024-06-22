Deutsche Post (ETR:DHL) Trading Up 1%

Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DHL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €38.24 ($41.12) and last traded at €38.15 ($41.02). Approximately 1,838,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €37.76 ($40.60).

Deutsche Post Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of €38.86 and a 200 day moving average of €41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

