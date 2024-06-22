Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.17.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MKSI opened at $131.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $139.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.70 and its 200-day moving average is $117.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.65.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.94 million. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 48.24%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $35,587.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,426.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MKS Instruments

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in MKS Instruments by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $282,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,792 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,672,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $60,664,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,490,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $461,966,000 after acquiring an additional 581,453 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 10.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,464,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $299,828,000 after acquiring an additional 338,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

(Get Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.